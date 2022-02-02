LOOK: Prince Kaybee shares cute snaps of his son

Local music producer Prince Kaybee has shared some pictures of his son on social media. The “Fetch Your Life“ hitmaker gave the first look of his baby boy with Zola Mhlongo during the festive season.

In the post “Prince Junior“ is pictured with the ”Gugulethu” producer’s mother and gave his fans and Mzansi a glimpse at the newest member of his family. Kaybee simply captioned his post with a red heart emoji. Taking to his Instagram earlier this week, Kaybee gave his fans a better look at his new bundle of joy looking like ever the doting dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa) The DJ has always kept a low-profile around his relationship, especially after that cheating scandal. He did not even post any snaps of his partner’s maternity shoot. Mhlongo was the one who broke the news on social media, with a picture that showed off her gorgeous baby bump. “I never thought this magical bump I have growing in front of me could have me waddling around, spilling on myself, putting spices in the sink, make me even lose balance now and then .”