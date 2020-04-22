LOOK: Rachel and Siya Kolisi give back during lockdown

Rachel Kolisi and her rugby star husband Siya recently launched their "One By One" campaign to help feed those who are seriously affected by Covid-19.

They have started their charity initiative in Siya's hometown, Zwide, outside Port Elizabeth.

If you need reminding, Siya is captain of the Springbok team that brought home the Webb Ellis Cup from last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.





Rachel shared pictures on Instagram of the couple preparing to drop off 500 food parcels for people in Zwide.





“Yesterday was the launch of the “each one, feed one” campaign in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation and Nelson Mandela Foundation. We did our first drop of 500 food parcels in Zwide township, Port Elizabeth, Siya’s hometown.





“This is a difficult time for many people, and we are committed to making sure as many people as possible are equipped,” the coupled said on their foundation's page.









In an Instagram TV video, Rachel said they had soft-launched the foundation because they saw help was needed immediately, particularly in townships.

“A lot of people are in very serious danger in SA. Essentially we soft-launched it, but we wanted to help the people as soon as possible and make sure they are protected. The reality for a lot of people who are living in townships is that they don't have access (to) water, so how are you going to give them soap to wash their hands?” she said.





Other athletes like American footballer Jarvis Landry has also been giving back to his community and so has basketball player D.J Augustin.