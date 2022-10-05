LOOK: Robot Boii makes mother’s wish come true by accompanying her daughter to her matric dance

Multi-talented personality Robot Boii has granted one mother's wish and brought the biggest smile to a matriculant’s face. Robot Boii took to his social platform to share a short story about receiving a DM eight months ago with an important request from a parent.

“Hi … My name is Nkele Mashaba and I am a mother to a 17 year old girl that is in matric. She is kind of being verbally bullied since she doesn't have a matric dance date and because she has pimples. “She is a very big fan of yours and I was kind of hoping that you would consider being her matric dance date,” read the message. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roboto x3 (@robot_boii) The message touched the presenter and he granted the mother her wish, agreeing to accompany Mashaba's daughter to her matric dance.

Boii shared pictures of himself with Annie on her big night as he thanked his team and her mother for reaching out. “A Short Story -> 8 months later…❤️💛💚 Shout out to my Team @calvinmerci @zamillion_m @naoserati @tailorkanedesigns & especially the Mom who reached out 🙏🏾” he captioned the series of pictures. Annie took to her own socials and thanked Robot Boii for making her night special. “A special thank you to:@robot_boii , @calvinmerci and the rest of their team❤🚥❤💛💚you guys really did make my night soo special🤗😊,” she wrote.

