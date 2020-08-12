LOOK: Simz Ngema announces pregnancy

Actress and singer Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema announced her pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot. In a recent Instagram post, Ngema shared a picture of herself donning a floral bikini, revealing her baby bump and captioned it:” Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance." She continued paying a sweet tribute to Zimbabwe-born actor and model Tino Chinyani, who is her partner and baby daddy. Professing her love to Chinyani and their unborn baby, Ngema said: “You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. @tino_chinyani I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart.”

Chinyani also reposted Ngema’s snapshots on his social media pages.

He expressed his joy and gratitude for their unborn baby, and said: “Lord knows how long I prayed on this moment & to be answered in the most beautiful way possible. I thank the Lord up above that you blessed me with your presence & showed me who I could truly be & for that I’ll forever be grateful.

He added: "For this gift you have given me, I promise I will always love, care & be there for you & our seed. May our seed grow to be a leader of change, a leader of hope & serve the Lord in all their ways. My legacy continued, my mini-me.🦅 Ladies & gentleman say hello to Dzaddy. ⚓️”

The doting dad-to-be added on Twitter: “Ladies your boyfriends can finally breathe. You’ re welcome.”

Ladies your boyfriends can finally breathe. Your welcome. 🤘🏾🤓 — Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) August 12, 2020

Fans and industry friends took to social media to express their excitement and share their congratulatory messages with the couple.

“Congratulations- this sooooooooo gorgeous 😍😍😍😍congratulations beautiful. So happy for you 💝💝💝💝💝,” wrote actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto.

“Congratulations- this sooooooooo gorgeous 😍😍😍😍,” commented television host and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko.

“Oh my God 😭😭😭😭😭. Congratulations love @simzngema. God is an awesome God. What a blessing 💃🏼🙏🏻💛🤗🔥🕯️🎊🎁,” commented actress and model Refilwe Modiselle.

Ngema was previously married to renowned actor Dumi Masilela, who was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking in 2017.

The “Rhythm City” star was only 29 at the time of his death. Ngema has kept her love life under wraps since her late husband's passing and now fans are thrilled that the star has found love again.

Below are some of the fans reaction on Twitter:

No words can express how much joy I feel in my heart for Simphiwe Ngema. — Your Favourite Life Coach (@LouisahKadiege) August 12, 2020

Simphiwe Ngema honestly made my day. I'm truly happy for her ❤️ — Rakgadi 👑 (@Katleho_18) August 12, 2020

Oh Simphiwe Ngema ❤️❤️❤️ this is really amazing. Congrats to you and Tino... 2020 isn't so bad after all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZzbsskiYJI — sheaButterBaby (@_Dineo25) August 12, 2020

Simphiwe Ngema finding love again and being ready to be a vessel for another life on this earth is the good news we all are excited to hear. ❤️ — Kgosi. (@MasegoGumbo) August 12, 2020