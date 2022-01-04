LOOK: Sithelo Shozi returns to Instagram after brief hiatus

Local DJ Sithelo Shozi has returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus following the surprise wedding of Andile Mpisane. Shozi is known to be a regular on the photo-sharing app, but her presence on the platform became irregular after the father of her two children – Flo and Coco, went on one knee to somebody else.

The Royal AM soccer boss sent shockwaves across Mzansi with his engagement and wedding to Tamia Louw. Shozi, during the frenzy that the wedding had created, was as quiet as a church mouse on social media as the public weighed in. Social media users had plenty to say about the entanglement that had unfolded.

Shozi made her social media return in the new year by sharing pictures of her New Year’s eve celebrations. The DJ shared a series of snaps that showed off the fun night she had. In her caption, she wrote, “…living for the nights that I can’t remember with the people that I won’t forget ✨” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) Her followers were delighted that she had finally returned to the social media streets as a form of proof of life was needed after all the drama.

One follower, @skye.mkhize, commented that they had missed Shozi and were happy and excited to see her on social media. The follower was not alone as there are several other comments welcoming the “Forever” hitmaker back to the Instagram streets. While her return was a joyful one, some social media users couldn't help but pick on Shozi’s photo-shoot set-up.

For the snaps, Shozi had a cute set up inside a bathroom. There were black, gold and silver balloons and also a silver foil backdrop. The mom of three is seen dressed in a little leopard print number and is joined by friends. In one of her snaps, Shozi poses inside the bathtub. After taking the pictures (look great by the way) then wenzakaleni? It is still a bathroom after all....ke toilete bafethu. pic.twitter.com/gL8ASx7O7k — MihlaliG (@unkomonMG13) January 1, 2022 Prior to Mpisane getting hitched to someone else, he and Sithelo were publicly romantically linked.

Shozi had been vocal on social media, saying she wouldn't leave Mpisane, even if he cheated on her. She once said she’d rather fight a lion than break up with him and that she and Mpisane would only be separated by death. Mpisane had even bought Sithelo a new luxury BMW a month prior to going official with Louw.