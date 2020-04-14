LOOK: Somizi and Mohale feed destitute families during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

As the "Stay At Home" orders continue to spread around the world, South Africa is also enforcing lockdown and physical distancing regulations in the effort to flatten curve of the deadly coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was recently been extended by an additional 14 days, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday, April 10. While the government and experts have good intentions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with over 2 million cases recorded globally, the lockdown means more people such as domestic workers, fast food employees and others are unable to go to work and feed their families. Newlyweds Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo have donated R200 000 in food vouchers to 50 destitute families. The couple took to their social media platforms over the Easter weekend to announce that they have launched their own organisation "Somhale Foundation," with the sole purpose of "changing the world, one person at a time."

In a video clip posted on the organisation's Instagram accounts, the couple announced: "We came up with this amazing idea where we decided to start a foundation, and we call it the Somhale Foundation, and our aim is to make this world a better place one person at a time."

"We're giving away R500 worth of vouchers that we bought at Makro so that they can buy themselves groceries, and we've chosen 400 families," said Somizi.

The couple distributed the vouchers in two informal settlements in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni over the Easter weekend.

See the images below, which they shared on their respective social media platforms.





The initiative comes days after the Idols judge's "bad joke," had landed in hot water with the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Though he apologised for his erroneous act, legal steps have been taken against Somizi.

This comes after the TV star "jokingly" revealed that there will be a lockdown extension, hours before the president's official announcement on Thursday.

Watch below when Somizi explains what happened during the live Instragram video with his colleague Dineo Ranaka.



