Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

The big day has arrived as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's white wedding is set to take place on Thursday, January 30. 

The happy couple have shared details of their white wedding extravaganza, from a sneak peek of their wedding bands to the pre-wedding lunch for their grooms' party. 

Taking to his Instagram page, the "Idols SA" judge shared videos and pictures from his hotel room suite with their full grooms' party. 

Mohale and Somizi are in their white pyjamas while the grooms' party is in all black. 

Love

The "Living the Dream With Somizi" star also shared the three different pairs of Christian Louboutins he is planning to wear with his outfit changes. 

3 changes tomorrow #somhalewhitewedding

Mohale, on the other hand, shared clips and pictures from his bachelor party that happened earlier this week.  

Fans of the couple have also been sharing their excitement for the pending nuptials. 

The wedding is set to take place in four venues with the main ceremony happening at Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, and Somizi also revealed that they have imported their flowers from four different countries -  Colombia, Holland, Thailand and Kenya. 