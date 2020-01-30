LOOK: Somizi and Mohale prepare for white wedding









Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram The big day has arrived as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's white wedding is set to take place on Thursday, January 30. The happy couple have shared details of their white wedding extravaganza, from a sneak peek of their wedding bands to the pre-wedding lunch for their grooms' party. Taking to his Instagram page, the "Idols SA" judge shared videos and pictures from his hotel room suite with their full grooms' party. Mohale and Somizi are in their white pyjamas while the grooms' party is in all black.

View this post on Instagram Love A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 29, 2020 at 11:34am PST

The "Living the Dream With Somizi" star also shared the three different pairs of Christian Louboutins he is planning to wear with his outfit changes.

Mohale, on the other hand, shared clips and pictures from his bachelor party that happened earlier this week.

Fans of the couple have also been sharing their excitement for the pending nuptials.

Can't wait to witness this wedding of the decade💃💃.via twitter of course 😋Wishing Somhale all the best🗣🗣...u deserve it!!#Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/XuNYLXf9b5 — Happiness dube (@Luvbird4eva) January 30, 2020

They're getting married today wuuu Alililililili myb today they'll change 10times😄💃💃💃💃💃💃💃😍😍😍😍love is beautiful and love is kind. #Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/uB1ThMHwM1 — 🌻🍫❤️Brown_Skin_Girl.❤️🍫🌻🖤🖤 (@ThabeeP) January 30, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS to @somizi and @mohale_motaung the day is finally here.may you live happily ever after #Somhalewhitewedding — Aaron Moloisi (@aaronmoloisi) January 30, 2020

The wedding is set to take place in four venues with the main ceremony happening at Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, and Somizi also revealed that they have imported their flowers from four different countries - Colombia, Holland, Thailand and Kenya.