The big day has arrived as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's white wedding is set to take place on Thursday, January 30.
The happy couple have shared details of their white wedding extravaganza, from a sneak peek of their wedding bands to the pre-wedding lunch for their grooms' party.
Taking to his Instagram page, the "Idols SA" judge shared videos and pictures from his hotel room suite with their full grooms' party.
Mohale and Somizi are in their white pyjamas while the grooms' party is in all black.