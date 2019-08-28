Somizi Mhlongo and Steve Harvey. Picture: Instagram

Someone once said, “First impressions are lasting impressions” and boy it seems "Idols SA" judge and Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo has made a lasting impression on US comedian Steve Harvey. Somgaga was left awe-struck when the "Act like a lady, think like a man" author, revealed he remembered him from the Essence Festival two years ago.

The US comedian and TV presenter is currently in South Africa to promote the local version of his popular show "Family Feud", which will soon hit the small screens.

Taking to his Instagram Somgaga detailed the moment he met the television star.

He wrote: “This moment right here is priceless. I walked into the studio as he @iamsteveharveytv was walking out. I contained myself and just said good morning Mr Harvey. He said wait. I remember you from two years ago at Essence Fest."

Somgaga continued to describe how Harvey came to the studio to share his pearls of wisdom in an intimate conversation.

"Then I walked in the studio to get ready for the show. Five minutes later he comes back as says what is your name. I tell him. Then he asked the cameras to leave the room as he has something special to say.

"The words of advice and wisdom he shared for a good 20 minutes ignited my fire inside to another level. One thing stood out. When he said always remain unique and authentic you will never go hungry. My colleagues @leratokganyago @dineoranaka we just stood there in amazement.

"God was in that room. I’m so full of everything positive right now. And going for everything that’s meant for me."

The flamboyant star has recently revealed that his Mzansi Magic reality show "Living The Dream With Somizi" has topped the charts, ranking number one celebrity reality show in Mzansi right now.

He shared: "We are number 1. Thank u 🇿🇦 let’s keep it right there. Thanks..."



