LOOK: Uncle Waffles sells out London venue on her UK debut

When the little-known Uncle Waffles burst onto the scene in late 2021 with her viral performance video at a live show, a lot of people on social media thought she was just the flavour of the season. And even today, some still seem to express doubt over her long term potential in the music industry.

For now, though, she's left little room for doubt in her appeal as an entertainer. Over the past few months, she's just gone from strength to strength and proved that she's the real deal by piling up milestone after milestone. Her latest milestone is her UK debut performance over the weekend that saw her perform to a sold-out venue at Aroma LDN.

"UK debut & a sold out venue full of love 🥺🇬🇧❤️ https://t.co/IGnLeOPo2B" UK debut & a sold out venue full of love 🥺🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/IGnLeOPo2B — Waffles (@unclewaffffles) March 6, 2022 On Saturday, she played at Piano People in London. On Friday, she'll be joining Davido, Focalistic and DJ Maphorisa at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Over the next week or so, she'll also be playing at venues in Dublin, Glasgow, Bournemouth and Birmingham. Uncle Waffles, who's 21 years old, has been consistently travelling the continent and playing in several countries since she broke through into the industry.

Although this isn't the first time she's been booked in Europe, it marks the longest stretch she's spent there, showcasing her talents as a DJ and entertainer. With over a million followers now across all her social media platforms, Uncle Waffles is now also attracting major brand attention. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Just last month, she secured her biggest brand deal to date when she announced that she had joined the Sprite family.