LOOK: Zenande Mfenyana announces pregnancy

"The Queen" star took to social media to share the news with her followers and fans.

She posted a picture of herself dressed in a yellow outfit submerged under water with a caption that simply read: "Happy Mother's Day". Actress Zenande Mfenyana announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day.













Fans of the star were as excited as she was and sent messages congratulating her.





Celebrities like Dineo Langa, Lebo Sekgobela and Makgotso M also congratulated Zenande.





Look at reactions below:

Congratulations Zeni — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) May 10, 2020

Congratulations 🎉🎉❤️ — Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) May 10, 2020

This is beautiful infact the most outstanding pregnancy reveal. I am so proud of you mama❤️ — Batandwa (@M_Batandwa) May 10, 2020

Kea leboga my friend 🤗 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) May 10, 2020

May the future be filled with many breakfasts in bed surprises, hand-drawn cards, cheap flowers, perfumes which you paid for,chocolates which you then have to share, and all the other dodgy gifts we gave our mommies as kids 😄 pic.twitter.com/fcmQuu66mu — Siphokazi Jonas (@Siphokazi_J) May 10, 2020

Thank you Kitty Kat ❤️ and Happy Mother’s Day to you 💐💛 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) May 10, 2020

Oh wow 😭😭😭 Congratulations my love 💛💛 This is so precious, may God be with you and your family and of course your twins. Wishing you a beautiful, peaceful, memorable and healthy pregnancy. Sending you so much love ❣️ — Khanya 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@KhanyaNkosi) May 10, 2020

Rumours of Zenande's pregnancy started when reports surfaced that she was exiting "The Queen".