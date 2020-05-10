EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Zenande Mfenyana. Picture: Instagram
LOOK: Zenande Mfenyana announces pregnancy

Actress Zenande Mfenyana announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day. 

"The Queen" star took to social media to share the news with her followers and fans. 

She posted a picture of herself dressed in a yellow outfit submerged under water with a caption that simply read: "Happy Mother's Day". 


Rumours of Zenande's pregnancy started when reports surfaced that she was exiting "The Queen". 

Fans of the star were as excited as she was and sent messages congratulating her. 

Celebrities like Dineo Langa, Lebo Sekgobela and Makgotso M also congratulated Zenande. 

Look at reactions below:

