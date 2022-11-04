LOOK: Zodwa Wabantu kneels before Cassper Nyovest

Dancer and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu recently linked up with award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest and shared a picture to prove it. When most people meet or see someone they admire, they tend to share a warm hug or handshake, well not Zodwa Wabantu. The popular entertainer chose to kneel before the top Mzansi artist.

Kneeling in some African cultures is viewed as a sign of respect, In her caption, Wabantu praised the Artist of the decade and said; “Thokoza @casspernyovest👑 Humbleness is the Price💰💫⭐️ When I Don’t have Talent but i Stay Winning in the Game👊🏽” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) In the picture, Wabantu is dressed in one of her risque performance outfits and is also seen draped in her traditional beads. The personality has been vocal in sharing her spiritual journey and has been posting on social media about it.

One follower criticised Wabantu for being “naked” while she was wearing the beads. @thuli3307 wrote, “Ngala ulenga izintambo emzimbeni ,ngalo unamba nqunu ,nokugovoza hhay cha ngeke”. Loosely translated this means, “The way you hang the ropes on your body, with your naked number, with your arm, and with your nakedness, no no”. Zodwa Wabantu Instagram comments. Picture: Screenshot Wabantu was not bothered by the naysayers’ comments and responded by letting them know that she was paid R30 000 for the booking.

Good to see that Wabantu is honouring her bookings, especially considering that according to Pretoria News, a group of promoters are gearing up to drag her to court for failing to show up for paid gigs. Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.