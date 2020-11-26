LOOK: Zodwa Wabantu moves into her Joburg pad

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has moved into her home. This comes less than a month after she announced that she was leaving Durban for the City of Gold. When the Soweto born star announced that she was moving back to Joburg, she did not specify where in the city she would be staying but according to her Instagram account, she now has a place in Lonehill, Fourways. It was in Durban’s uMlazi’s shisa nyama joint, Eyadini Lounge, where Zodwa grabbed the spotlight for her daring dress sense and bold dance moves. Zodwa is also famous for dancing without underwear, causing a stir wherever she performs.

Evolving from a socialite to a businesswoman, over the years the star managed to garner a string of property development businesses, personal care products (fragrance range) and with her thriving entertainment career, Zodwa says she’s ready to take over the City of Gold.

In her popular reality show, “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored", the star spoke candidly about her tough upbringing following her mother’s passing.

She also opened up about her relationship with Khanyi Mbau’s ex-husband Mandla Mthembu.

She also gave viewers a closer look at her relationship with ex-fiance Ntobeko Linda.

The pair were preparing to walk down the aisle when Zodwa called off the wedding, saying that Linda still has some growing up to do.

Zodwa updated her fans by sharing a video of her kitchen on Instagram. She captioned the video saying: “Welcome me as your neighbour”.

The star recently announced that her reality show will be returning for the second season on Moja Love.

“Are you’ll ready? Who should I bring back? What do you wanna see on Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored? We are in preparation to start shooting,” shared Zodwa recently.