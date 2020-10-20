LootLove mourns brother’s death

Media personality LootLove (Luthando Shosha) has shared on social media that her younger brother, Luke Shosha has died. The radio and TV presenter shared the heartbreaking news on her social media platforms this week. Uploading a picture of Luke on her Instagram account, Loot said: “Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. “I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back. “I would give anything to see this smile again. I can’t believe my babies are going to go through life without uMalume, their absolute favourite person.

“I can’t believe God thinks I’m strong enough to do this.

“This makes no sense. This makes no sense... I’m so angry, I’m so confused, I just want you back... Please just come back…”

She also took to Twitter and in a series of tweets opened up about how she was feeling.

“This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken” she tweeted.

This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken. 💔 — LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) October 19, 2020

I just want my brother back. — LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) October 20, 2020

Following the news Loot reached the top of the trends list with messages of condolences flooding in.

“I am so sorry. What I know is that the pain you are feeling right now is beyond anything anyone can imagine or explain. There is no sense to be made. My deepest condolences. I am so deeply sorry for your loss. So sorry Luthando”, said media personality, Khaya Dlanga.

Actress Rami Chuene said : “So sorry hle Luthando”, while Boity also sent her condolences.

Bonang Matheba, Leanne Dlamini, Siv Ngesi and singer Thabsie also sent messages of condolences to Loot.