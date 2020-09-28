Lorna Maseko squashes pregnancy rumours

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko quickly shut down rumours of her being pregnant. The “Celebrate with Lorna Maseko” cookbook author dissolved the rumour on her Twitter page after the speculation made headlines. In a tweet she wrote: “Let me nip this in the butt real quick! I’m NOT pregnant it’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal - it’s actually EVIL!!”. She continued to say that women suffer with many issue including fibroids like herself, endometriosis and others. “And Women suffer with many issues,fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!”.

Maseko’s fans didn’t take the rumour lightly and some suggested that she sue the respective newspaper house.

They also could not bear the thought of Maseko allegedly carrying EFF MP Floyd Shivambu’s baby.

The two are reportedly together according to Sunday World .

@malungiz said: “Just sue them wena Lorna, just imagine bathi you're preggies with Floyd's baby cabanga uFloyd wonke inganjani nje leyongane let alone dating him plus I heard he is married”.

@MissMcMame said: “Just sue them Lorns, this is an insult, imagine they accuse you of carrying Floyd's baby, you and Floyd? Nxa Bayakudelela!”.

@ChabaNagi said: “Pfew!!! I actually wondered how it actually happened that you could became so lonely to have a baby from @FloydShivambu. Good for you then - there is much more to life than @FloydShivambu”.

In a recent Instagram post, Maseko looked radiant in a mustard off the shoulder dress - with no signs of a baby bump, as she celebrated Koo’s 80 birthday celebration.

She captioned the picture: “Yesterday we officially celebrated @koofoodsa 80th birthday - Thank you for celebrating with us🎉🥳🎊 I prepared the yummiest feast and I’ll be sharing those images and the experience with you!!! Happy birthday @koofoodsa Here’s to many more 🥳🎉🎊🥳 Absolutely loved my party from @scalodesigner #KOO80thBirthday #EveryoneIsInvited #SACulinaryPrincess 💋”.

This month the award-winning chef also partnered with beauty brand Justine South Africa.

Taking to Instagram she shared her excitement about joining the beauty brand.

She said: “Hey my lovebugs, I’m super excited to announce I’ve joined the @justinesafrica family for the launch of their NEW A-Firm* Brightening Range. It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you! Justine has created this anti-ageing skincare range that is Pro-Me and Pro-You, a range formulated for South African skin by South African skincare experts!”