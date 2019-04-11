Loyiso Gola and his mother. Picture: Twitter

Graduation season is in full swing in Mzansi and local comedian Loyiso Gola's mom was one the many graduates to attain an honours degree from the University of the Western Cape earlier this week. Taking to social media late last month, Gola mentioned in a Twitter post that his mother had quit her job after 26 years, graduated with her first degree at 58 and will be graduating with her honours in Bachelor of Commerce on Tuesday.

"My mom who quit her job of 26 years to go back to University and graduated at age 58. Last year she studied further and attained her honors. The graduation ceremony is 9 April .I won’t make it,I will be performing in New York 10-24 April at @sohohouse."

He then congratulate his mother on her honours degree on the micro-blogging website on Tuesday, and while he couldn't be there due to him being in New York City, his brother, Lazola Gola, shared in their mother's big day.