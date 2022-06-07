Lvovo pens a letter of gratitude to fans after car accident

Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango has been discharged from the hospital after his accident in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, The Durban-based muso penned an open letter of gratitude and appreciation to his fans.

He thanked his fans for their support in a heartfelt social media post on Sunday. “I want to take this moment and let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I’m more grateful to you than words can express,” he wrote. “I thank you for your kindness and for being the wonderful and amazing people that you are. I am blessed to have you in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LvovoSA (@lvovosa) The muso was involved in a head-on collision in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, last month. In a video shared earlier last week, Lvovo, who was seen seated next to his crutches, told fans that his doctors gave him strict instructions to only start performing again after he has fully recovered. He apologised for missing a scheduled gig over the weekend but promised that, he will be back on stage soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LvovoSA (@lvovosa) Fans and industry pals including Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema, Phindile Gwala, Mampintsha, Brenda Mtambo, Dladla Mshunqisi commented on the post, wishing Lvovo a spessy recovery. Speaking to Isolezwe last week, the “iStyle” hitmaker said he was learning to walk again. “The problem is that I injured my hip, so walking has been very challenging. But doctors have inserted the plate to help this area to heal, what is left now is for me to be able to walk,” Lvovo said.

“I have started attending classes that will help me to walk and I was removed from ICU.” The KZN-born singer assured fans that he was not badly injured. “The situation was not that bad, it's just that I really got injured on my leg, but in my body and other areas, it was not that bad.

“Surviving this accident has shown me that I still have a purpose to live and do something in this life,” he said. Lvovo was driving his VW Polo from his home in Newcastle when the accident occurred. “When I look at the pictures of my car, I just shudder. I don’t know how I got out alive. I woke up in the hospital with the equipment connected. I thank God and my family for giving me another chance at life,” he said.