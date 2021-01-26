MacG faces backlash after transphobic comments on podcast

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Controversial podcaster MacG has come under fire for his most recent video on his YouTube channel for making transphobic comments. In a segment on his “Podcast and Chill” episode, MacG and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and the Ghost Lady, discuss Siv Ngesi’s recent debut of his drag persona, Sivanna. Following the debut of Sivanna, the “Knuckle City” start received various comments question his sexuality – even though doing drag has nothing to do with one’s sexual orientation. The panel discusses the debate that took place on Twitter and goes on to make a false equivalency between Siv doing drag and Caitlyn Jenner’s transition. The Ghost Lady goes on to conflate Caitlyn’s gender identity with her sexuality and in the process also misgenders Caitlyn.

Sol jumps in and asks why Caitlyn “couldn’t just be a man” to date women.

To which the Ghost Lady comments that transgender people transition because they “want the parts”, referring to gender confirmation surgery – which is an inaccurate assumption, since gender identity is not intrinsically linked to bottom or top surgery.

Furthermore, the Ghost Lady and Sol ridicule member of the queer community by referring to the LGBTQI+ acronym as “LGBQ – TRZ“.

Sol follows this by bringing up a story of former G-Unit member Young Buck being in a relationship with a transwoman.

He goes to refer to transwomen as “she-male“, a derogatory term for transwomen, and acknowledges that it’s a problematic term but then goes on to refer to transwomen as a ”women with a d***”.

To which MacG starts laughing, with the Ghost Lady saying “it’s a trans female” about the transwoman.

Sol reiterates his earlier statement referring to transwomen as a “woman with a d***“.

Following this MacG brings up a story about Wayne Rooney allegedly engaging is sexual activity with a transwoman, to which Sol makes a remark stating that that’s where he gets his “ball control“ from, and misgendering the transwoman by referring to the alleged interaction as Wayne ”laying on a man’s chest”.

Members of the LGBTQI+ community and allies have spoken out against the transphobic and queerphobic comments made on the episode.

It’s the fact that the guy in the red knows that community would come for him meaning he knew what he was about to say was wrong but obviously if you have a host that shares the same sentiment and won’t check you, you’ll do whatever. So he KNEW what he was saying was wrong. — #PrEP🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@Phumlani_PrEP) January 26, 2021

If u have no desire to treat a subject about a disenfranchised minority with a level of sensitivity or understanding why even bring it up?



Cis-hets do this all the time just to make the LGBTQI+ community look overly sensitive when we point out how their words lead to violence https://t.co/XmZBJ1VI4h — Sisa (@Titan_baddie) January 25, 2021

So many black folk in the comments saying "you dont get his humor" lets switch it up and say it was a white host making disgusting jokes like this about black folk. The outrage would be so loud. Its so tiring having to explain why this is dangerous and illegal. — Jaded Pinkett Smitt (@NotRigh47221239) January 26, 2021

I keep circling back to this video & I'm perplexed each time. Cisheteros need to stay the fuck out of LGBTQ+ community's business. Hasn't the community suffered enough? Murder? Violence? Ridicule? All by people with zero thinking ability! These fucks shouldn't have a platform! https://t.co/svTHpe29y7 — Simamkele M (@Simamkele_M) January 26, 2021

This hate speech must be reported! Non of this is funny! https://t.co/wQFkrvBpc9 — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 26, 2021

This isn’t even ignorance. It’s intentional, it’s vitriolic and they knew exactly what they were doing. https://t.co/nflMkKDJ7X — Homegirls and Handgrenades🌈 (@ItsLithaAfter9) January 26, 2021

So disgusting. Traumatised by how they hype each other up??? A cesspool. https://t.co/FShOsUlYHw — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) January 25, 2021

Old Mutual, a sponsor for the podcast, released a statement regarding MacG. They said they respect the rights of everyone and had decided to end their relationship with MacG with immediate effect.

They distanced themselves from any harmful commentary made against the LGBTQI+ community.

Furthermore, they called MacG’s commentary “ignorant and insensitive” and said more education needed to take place with regards to the queer community

Old Mutual's statement in reference to MacG's podcast. pic.twitter.com/ngWcUbxgfI — Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) January 26, 2021

IOL Entertainment has reached out to YouTube Black Voices, but is waiting for a response.