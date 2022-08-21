Magesh’s sister reflects on time spent with the kwaito icon: ‘He was just someone you had to experience’

Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, one of kwaito’s most important voices, understood the power of the “hook” well before it became an ubiquitous part of the genre. His hooks and his choruses, which often took the form of a rallying cry or some sort of repetitive chant-like refrain, were a major driving force in the music of TKZee, the popular group he was a part of.

Today, his legacy is evident in the boisterous melodies we hear on amapiano records. As a solo artist and alongside TKZee's other two members, Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane, Magesh had one of the most prolific runs between 1997 and 2005, a stretch in which the group released five stellar projects: “Palafala”, “Halloween”, “Guz 2001”, “Trinity” and “Guz Hits”, which was essentially a “greatest hits” album. “Halloween” in particular will go down as one of the best kwaito albums of all time as it spawned several iconic hits, including “Mambotjie”, “Dlala Mapantsula”, and “Magesh”.

The album earned the group a number of awards at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in 1999, including Best Kwaito Album and Best Duo/Group. The hit single “Magesh”, which was the only song named after any of the group’s acts throughout their run, was indicative of his popularity and endearment within the group. In celebration of their impactful careers, TKZee were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th South African Music Awards in 2019.

Sadly, we won't be experiencing Magesh in human form anymore after the 45-year-old died on Monday morning after suffering an epileptic seizure. In the days since, everyone that's close to Magesh who's spoken to the media has spoken glowingly not only about his music, but about how he was such a special person. When we spoke to his younger sister, Kutlwano Tshabalala, she echoed similar sentiments.

Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala. Picture: Facebook "He was just a really great guy," she says. "Very funny, very mischievous, always ready to pull a prank, and always ready to make someone the butt of a joke in a group, but all in good jest and never in a harmful manner." He was also someone who saw himself as a big brother and tried to help anyone in need, she says. "He tried to be a mediator to anybody's problems amongst the family and amongst his friends as well. He was also the type of person who was self-aware and confident in who he is. He was such a loving guy."

Despite his status as a public figure, Kutlwano remembers him fondly as a caring and thoughtful brother who was often quiet and thoughtful. The son of famed Orlando Pirates director Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala, Magesh was born into the spotlight. Despite this, Kutlwano says he never shied away from the pressures of having a famous father.

“I think part of all of us siblings if you meet us, you’ll see that all of us are quite the character. “And this was basically fostered in the environment that my parents created, which was that be who you want to be, but being always respectful of people and never be afraid to try something out. “Obviously, we all grew up under my dad’s shadow, but that shadow wasn’t overbearing or intimidating or anything like that. And me as a kid, watching my dad and watching my brother trying to breakthrough, he definitely wanted to be his own person, and my parents supported that.

“He didn’t feel any pressure — if anything, he felt inspired and he’d always laugh and joke that it’d be good to have one up on the old man.” FILE IMAGE: Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala of kwaito group TKZee gets papmpered at the Cradle Health Spa in Magaliesburg. Photo: Bongiwe Mchunu Through his success and impact on the local music scene, Magesh did chart his own path. And while he'll be widely remembered for his musical excellence, Kutlwano and those close to him will remember him for his genuine and light-hearted aura.