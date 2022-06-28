Makhadzi reflects on winning two DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice awards

Limpopo native Makhadzi was one of the biggest winners at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. The international award-winning artist won Song of the Year for her hit track “Ganama” with Prince Benza and Favourite Music Artist or Group.

During her first acceptance speech, she said she was grateful for not knowing English as this made her sing in her own language. On Monday, she also took to Instagram to reflect on her most recent accolade and how things have changed for her, from wanting to perform for free to winning the highly coveted awards. “So 2 years back I asked and begged to perform on the DstvMVCA ...for free, that was my chance for South Africa to at least know there is a girl called Makhadzi ...jikijiki here I am collecting awards,” she wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) In July, Makhadzi will be heading to the United Kingdom on tour and, in her post, she thanked her fans for their support. Makhadzi previously explained to IOL Entertainment how music is her passion. “Doing music is a passion. I’m doing music for people and it’s growing every day,” she said.

DJ Shimza, who won Favourite DJ, also took to Instagram and shared how the award was dedicated to everyone who has been supporting his journey. “This award belongs to everyone who has been supporting my journey from the very beginning until now,” he remarked. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIMZA (@shimza.dj) The DJ has always had a successful career but during lockdown he held Mzansi down with his lockdown house party with Channel O.

