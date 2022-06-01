Makhadzi set to appear on ‘The Saturday Showdown’

South African award-winning musician Makhadzi has announced that she will be a participant on Mzansi Magic's “The Saturday Showdown” this week. The "laugh-a-minute" show, which is said to have the biggest prize pot in the history of Mzansi Magic, sees five teams face-off every Saturday in a knock-out competition for over R3 million in cash prizes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The wait is now over 💃🎉 🎉🎉🔥🎉😍😍😍i am so excited to inform you that I will be in THE BIGGEST GAME SHOW IN MZANSI, starting from this Saturday 04 june at 18:30 @Mzansimagic @DStv If you love big , bad and beautiful winning 🏆 moves then you will definitely be rooting for MAKHADZI AND HER TEAM to take that 3.5 MILION pot of gold in DStv Mzansi Magic," Makhadzi posted on Twitter. The wait is now over 💃🎉 🎉🎉🔥🎉😍😍😍i am so excited to inform you that I will be in THE BIGGEST GAME SHOW IN MZANSI , starting from this Saturday 04 june at 18:30 @Mzansimagic @DStv

If you love big , bad and beautiful winning 🏆 moves , pic.twitter.com/jqubsGK7Nf — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) May 30, 2022 Over the past couple of days she has had to contend with rumours sparked by a Sunday World report that she had broken up with her award-winning musician boyfriend, Master KG. Posting on her Facebook page over the weekend, Makhadzi shut the rumours down by posting, “Fake news !!!!!📰 😂😂. Please stop lying 🤥. Vhafunani hanefho (Look for it) ❤️❤️❤️.”

Master KG responded to Makhadzi’s post, saying: “My love ❤️ They must Drink Paraffin once mxm!!” before she responded, “Master KG SA 😂😂😂😂😂 or maybe sanitizer once. More love for you my love ❤️❤️❤️😍.” The two had previously broken up in 2020 to apparently focus on their individual careers. That didn't last long as the pair seem to be back in each other's lives and as loved up as ever. "Everytime Master KG has a tour overseas he dumps Makhadzi so he can chew super models in peace. When he’s done touring he comes back and asks for love back… What a King 😫🔥🔥🔥," said popular blogger @ChrisExcel102.

Story continues below Advertisement