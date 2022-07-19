Mandla remembers Busi Lurayi: She was fierce on stage

The sudden death of the “How To Ruin Christmas” star Busisiwe Lurayi has left many South Africans in great shock and sadness. The award-winning stage and TV actress passed away at her home on Sunday, July 10.

In an official statement issued by Khethi Ngwenya and Tebogo Makola on Monday, the Lurayi family confirmed that the 37-year-old actress’s body was “found by her father, Freddie Mokoena, in her daughter’s bedroom.” “No cause of death has been identified yet, but we are awaiting autopsy results and more information will be released at a later time,” read the statement. Family, fans and friends have shared their messages of condolences to the Lurayi family since the news of Busi’s untimely death broke over a week ago.

During a recent interview with the 5 Weekend Breakfast team, actor, producer and director Mandla N, real name Mandla Ngcongwane, spoke about his relationship with the late actress. “We got our first job together, going into the industry, I was 19, she was 17 when we did City Ses'la,” said Mandla N. “Her energy on set is fierce, when she comes in, you'll know that Busi Lurayi is in the room.

“When you look at her script it was like a children's scrapbook because it had highlights everywhere, that's how I depth her work goes in. (Her passing) is a huge loss for the industry, a huge loss for me ... she’s gone too soon." In a recent post, Mandla N expressed his shock and heartbreak at Lurayi’s passing, he wrote: “I never expected to be writing this, especially for you Busi. We created magic together for many years, I’ll forever be grateful to you for the lessons.” “Your passion for the craft, your fierce spirit and your infectious smile will be dearly missed. Thank you for sharing your gift with us, the industry has truly lost a giant. Rest in power my friend #Gundiforlife 🙏🏿🕊❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandla N Black Brain (@mandla_n) In the statement, the family announced that the memorial service of the late actress will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at the Market Theatre from 12h00. “The outpouring of love and the heartfelt comments would have made Busi very happy as she so readily shared love herself. We are grateful for being allowed to mourn as we need to and thank all of Busi’s fans for their support,” read the family statement. Lurayi played the role of Phumzile on the popular SABC sitcom “City Ses'la”, and its spin-off series “Ses'Top La” alongside Mandla N, who played the role of Themba Khumalo in 2005.

She also featured in several notable local productions including “Generations”, “Home Affairs”, “Sokhulu & Partners”, “Intersexions” and “Wild at Heart”. As part of the Women’s Month celebration, Lurayi was set to perform in the Tony Award-winning production “Ruined” by Lynn Nottage, set to be staged at the Market Theatre from August 5. Directed of Clive Mathibe, “Ruined” involves the plight of a group of women in the civil war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo.