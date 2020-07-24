Mangaliso Ngema responds to sexual harassment allegations after he is fired from ‘Lithapo’

Veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema says he takes full responsibility for the sexual misconduct claims that have been laid against him. In a Facebook statement that has since been deleted, Ngema apologised to Lorraine Moropa and other women who allegedly suffered abuse at his hands. He also apologised to his family, stating that he takes full responsibility for his actions. He wrote: “I am not going to deny any allegations levelled against my name. I will take full responsibility for the sexual harassment case. I apologize to Miss Lorraine Moropa and others for the abuse I directed towards them.” He continued: “As a senior professional and a fatherly figure. I was out of line. In this time when a country is fighting the GBV pandemic. I apologize to my family, all the cast members and Quizzical Pictures for bringing the set to disrepute. I take responsibility and I take the fall I deserve." The Facebook post has since been deleted. Picture: Facebook screenshot Quizzical Pictures, the production company that produces the SABC2's hit show “Lithapo” confirmed that the actor’s contract has been terminated.

The initial statement released by Quizzical Pictures stipulated that they have “resolved the issue on the Lithapo set.

“The actress concerned is comfortable with the outcome. We would like to thank the cast and crew for their patience. Quizzical Pictures remains committed to creating a fair and respectful workplace for all our cast and crew.”

In another statement, the production company confirmed that it had taken the decision to remove the actor from production with immediate effect.

“We take sexual harassment very seriously and will not tolerate any form of misconduct in our productions. We reiterate that this goes against our values, we subscribe to the Sister Working in Film and Television (Swift) and Independent Producers Organisation (IPO) code of conduct. All cast and crew sign declarations against sexual harassment as part of their contracts and Quizzical Pictures run sexual harassment workshops before any production begins,” read the statement.

We, Quizzical Pictures, stand in solidarity with all women in our society who have experienced this act.



Moropa, who lodged the sexual harassment case against Ngena says she is happy with the decision taken by the production company.

In a statement posted on social media, Morapa said: “On 20 July 2020, I have experienced an incident of sexual harassment on set during the filming of Lithapo.”

The star explained that she had previously lodged a complaint against the perpetrator, but nothing was done at the time.

She added:” This was the second reported incident caused by the same man whom I had reported earlier this year.

“I have been informed on the steps that they will be taking against the actor in question and happy with those steps.”

In her statement, the star encouraged fellow female stars to keep reporting these acts of sexual abuse until perpetrators are dealt with accordingly.

She said: “ We cannot fix the system until we expose the people who are creating it as well as those who benefit from protecting it. I hope that my example will give other women the courage to come forward with their stories.

“We need our collective power to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram account, this week, Moropa stated that the accused would do all these gruesome acts in front of the other cast and crew members.

“...yes my cases have always been in the presence of my colleagues). That to me is worse than a slap in the face.”

She continued: “This is a father, who also happens to speak highly of their daughter whom by the way, is practically my age and also in the industry.”

Moropa spoke strongly against sexual misconduct, condemning this kind of behaviour by male senior actors, producers and directors.

“What happens to our dignity as people in the industry if we allow such behaviour? I for one am sick and tired. IT ENDS HERE AND NOW FOR ME!!!!!,” she said.