Mark Pilgrim is a shadow of his former self as he continues to battle stage 4 lung cancer

Johannesburg - Veteran radio host Mark Pilgrim puts on a brave face as he endures more hospital procedures in his fight against stage 4 lung cancer. The dad of two shared a recent image of himself in hospital while he undergoes more fluid drainage from his abdomen.

He captioned the picture: “Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. “It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever 😀🙏🏻✨” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Prayers and well wishes flooded the comments section of his post.

nhlanhla_mafu wrote: “Sending God's healing 🙏🏾.” pearlmotsuku wrote: “Talk about a fighter👏, keep pushing Mark, the reward is just right there🏆🏅🥇.” pandz247 wrote: “Can’t wait to see pics of you, Adrienne, the girls and your doggy walking on the beach 🥰.”

bernicejohnsondavid wrote: “What a beautiful testimony you are Mark! ❤️ God’s healing hand rests upon you!” The Hot 102.7FM radio personality has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, after it was in remission for 33 years. His journey with chemo therapy started in March 2022.

In September 2002, Pilgrim decided to regularly update followers on his journey, in the hopes of encouraging people. He said: “Someone posted, asking why I’m revealing my personal health journey on social media, suggesting I should rather keep it to myself 🤷. “Well, here’s one of the reasons I journal my cancer journey online, and it’s summed up in this message I received a while back from a follower: “I didn’t want to get out of bed today. I read your post… and stood up”.