Mark Pilgrim pens emotional tribute to his partner from hospital bed

Media personality and HOT 102.7 radio presenter Mark Pilgrim, who is currently in hospital following a collapsed lung, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post. Pilgrim who is bravely battling cancer still made time to thank his partner Adrienne Watkins, for standing by his side through this journey.

He wrote: “Hospital day 4… with my Adrienne by my side. ❤️One day, as we sip cocktails on the beach, with our toes in the sand and the girls laughing in the background, we’ll look back at these past months and say that this was one hell of a journey… and we got through it. #dontstopbelieving“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Followers from various destinations reacted with well wishes for the dad of two girls. @lucyspurr wrote: “You are amazing, honestly it takes a lot to be positive when you’re not well, I would know having a lung disease however I have never been through what you’re going through so I take my hat off to you and wish you all the very best on your journey.

“Positive vibes are essential and I admire your strength and resilience. Hope you improve every day!! 😘.” @bridgetthompson56 wrote: “ You are so strong & the most positive person. As we all know the power is in the mind! Putting it out there, will make it happen! Keep up the incredible fight!” @gillycar wrote: “Sending all my best and positive thoughts to you and your family Mark, hope you get through this ❤️🙏♥️🌟🙏Love from the UK 🙂.”

@jacquiosully wrote: “Lots of love from the O'Sullivans to you Mark, and your special girls. Keep your eyes on the (beach) prize...cocktails with little umbrellas on the horizon 🤗♥️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) The 53-year-old radio host has been keeping his fans and followers updated on his cancer journey from the start. He recently posted an image of himself in a hospital bed, ahead of an operation.

