Mary Twala's funeral to be held on Thursday

The funeral of veteran South African actress and entertainer Mary Twala will take place on Thursday morning this week. Due to the current global pandemic of Covid-19, the funeral will adhere to the current national funeral restrictions of only 50 attendees allowed, together with the necessary health protocols being observed. No member of the public will be permitted to attend the funeral. As the country mourns the passing of an icon with a career spanning over six decades, Twala, who was affectionately known as “Mampinga” captivated South African households with her incomparable talent. The devastating news of Twala’s passing at the age of 79 had been announced on social media by Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, her son and well-known entertainer several days after she was admitted to Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital.

The service will be held at a venue in Soweto and will be live streamed across various news and social media outlets during the time 07:30 and 09:30 on Thursday.

Taking to social media over the weekend, the "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" star tweeted "My tree has fallen........lala Ma" along with a picture.

He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN...I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank u south africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother.......she left us peacefully around 11am at parklane pvt hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the dr called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few mon late......LALA MA......"



Access the live stream on the following Social Media pages: https://twitter.com/somizi, https://m.facebook.com/MohaleTebogoMotaung/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmQsI2jRosNZAIf2pm2r7w.