Masechaba Ndlovu. Picture: Twitter

Listeners will be spoilt for choice this August with the return of DJ Fresh and Masechaba Ndlovu on the airwaves. Ndlovu was sacked from Metro FM in March and now she is ready to make radio waves, as she joins national news and talk radio station station, SAfm in August for Women’s Month.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Ndlovu revealed the exciting news: “I am deeply honoured to be joining the @SAfmRadio family. It is a privilege to be entrusted with such an enormous task.

"I intend to serve honestly and wholeheartedly. Thank you SABC and thank you South Africa.”

I am deeply honoured to be joining the @SAfmRadio family. It is a privilege to be entrusted with such an enormous task. I intend to serve honestly and wholeheartedly. Thank you SABC and thank you South Africa.✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#SAfmWomensMonth#SheIsPower pic.twitter.com/dJY7oxMrRY — Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) July 24, 2019

The station also confirmed Ndlovu will be joining joining the DriveTime team. SAfm posted a video clip on their official Twitter page:

Fans of the seasoned radio and television host congratulated Ndlovu, with many hoping the move will be permanent.

Congratulations 👑I pray it will be a permanent slot in the near future 🙏🏾 — Sunkissed🇿🇦 (@ItsBi_NotBee) July 24, 2019

And just like that, I am migrating to @SAfmRadio with the Queen of the airwaves👑❤🙌 — Kunta Kinte (@sarel_lee) July 24, 2019

Talk radio is https://t.co/NszfoHthr3 are talk radio. Can this be permanent @SAfmRadio — Dumi (@DumiMbuthuma) July 24, 2019

Thank you for respecting your calling. A talk radio — Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) July 24, 2019

Ndlovu, who doesn't mince her words, had previously came under fire for being too vocal. Who can forget the backlash she received when she spoke of Babes Wodumo’s alleged abuse for the first time on her then Metro FM show?