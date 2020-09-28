Master KG claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s attempt at throwing shade about 'Jerusalema'

Master KG has hit back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s suggestion about the ownership of his hit song, “Jerusalema”. The “Superstar” hitmaker responded to the controversial poet and questioned her motives behind the suggestion. Ntsiki caused chaos on the Twitter streets at the weekend when she suggested Nomcebo Zikode should be paid equal to what Master KG is getting for the song. The poet reasoned that because Nomcebo wrote the lyrics and provided vocals for the global hit, she“deserved, 50% ownership of the song. Ntsiki believes if the split was impossible, then Nomcebo should be paid like a session artist, at the very least.

“Master KG did the beat. Nomcebo did the vocals. That's a 50/50 split. I hope Master KG paid her for the session since it's his song only,” she said.

While many tweeps jumped in to support her view, others called her out for being unreasonable and inserting herself in things that, they said, had nothing to do with her. People questioned her knowledge of music and what it meant for an artist to be “featured” on a song, as is the case with Master KG and Nomcebo on Jerusalema.

Master KG also found Ntsiki's observations odd, considering she had never expressed similar sentiments about popular songs where female vocalists are featured by producers or DJs.

“There are so many songs in this world where people are featured and I never saw you or anyone saying this. Or is there something behind what you saying? Anyway, bless up my sister. One love,” he responded.

Last month, Master KG made history as the first South African artist to hit 100 million views on YouTube with “Jerusalema”.

“Jerusalema” has garnered 100 million views on YouTube and Mzansi is celebrating the success of the local song that has taken the world by storm.

The track that is produced by the Limpopo-born musician and record producer, featuring local vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has managed to transcend national borders and has officially become an international hit.

In the most recent address to the nation from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the nation, he called on South Africans to do the “Jerusalema Dance Challenge“ on Heritage Day. With many South Africans heading his call and posting their videos on social media.