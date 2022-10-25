Master KG pays his respects to Leslie Jordan

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing has left many of his friends, family and fans across the world heartbroken. The award-winning actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning at the age of 67.

Jordan over the years has held several roles in TV and film, but he is best known for starring in the hit TV comedy series “Will and Grace”. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he brought immense light into the lives of people around the world with his hilarious social media followers. He even captured the hearts of South Africans with his reaction video to Master KG’s smash hit “Jerusalema”, featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

“Jerusalema” took the world by storm and even Jordan found himself being bitten by the craze of the song that had everyone dancing. In Jordan’s video, he tells his followers that he had discovered a “song that lets you eat and dance at the same time”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan) Jordan can be seen dancing and singing along to the catchy song. He then proceeds to grab his plate of food and demonstrates how he is able to eat and dance to the song.

At the time of the video going viral in 2020, Master KG acknowledged the award-winning actor’s video and retweeted it on his official Twitter account. Following news of Jordan’s passing Master KG on Twitter retweeted a post that shared the video along with the sad news. RIP to this legend. Leslie Jordan gave us some pure entertainment.pic.twitter.com/7iD06oEHh8 — Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) October 24, 2022 He also reshared the viral video on his Instagram stories and wrote “Rest in peace”. Jordan’s video of him dancing along to “Jerusalema” has been viewed close to a million times on Instagram.

