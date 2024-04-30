MaWhoo is just a pretty face, she lacks stage presence and her music is overrated, says Seemah, but Mzansi ain’t having it

By Tshegofatso Malatsi Popular content creator Seemah has angered Mzansi with her comments that amapiano vocalist MaWhoo was just a pretty face and her music was overrated.

Seemah, whose real name is Sima Mangolwane, made the comments during the Spreading Humour podcast this week, which she co-hosts on alongside YouTuber Zille Wizzy and Instagrammer Yanda Woods. On their latest episode, the 22-year-old Seemah, who is also an amapiano vocalist, made a statement that MaWhoo, whose real name is Thandeka Ngema, that many people did not receive so well. Yanda Woods opened the episode by posing the question to her co-hosts: “which South African song or artists do they find overrated?”

Seemah got herself in the firing line when she responded: “I really like her she’s so cool, love her but I have always thought MaWhoo’s music is overrated.” She went on to say that the artist does not have a stage presence, she just looks pretty on stage but she does not perform. The Tiktok star’s statement did not go unnoticed on the streets of X (formerly known as Twitter).

A viral clip of her sharing her opinion on the ‘Ngilimele’ hit song vocalist made rounds, to which people were not shy to also share their contradicting opinions. on her about what she thinks about MaWhoo’s music. Not only did her comment shock her co-hosts, many people on X felt Seemah was wrong for saying the artist is just a pretty face and her music is overrated. People did not agree with her and suggested that what Seemah said may be coming from a place of jealousy, while some went as far as comparing her to Mac G because of her controversial statements.