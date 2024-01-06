Mbongeni Ngema’s widow Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema inconsolable at playwright’s funeral

The Durban ICC was a full house on Friday as friends and family paid their final respects to late veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema. The provincial funeral category two was attended by politicians and famous faces in the entertainment industry.

Ngema was killed in a head-on collision on December 27 while returning from a funeral in Lusikisiki in Bizana, Eastern Cape. He was a passenger in the car. The 68-year-old’s wife Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema was one of a few who was tasked with speaking at his funeral.

The provincial funeral category two was attended by politicians and famous faces in the entertainment industry. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers Overcome with emotion, Gumede-Ngema took to the podium but was unable to deliver her speech. Prof Vusimuzi Gumede, who accompanied her to the stand, read the tribute on her behalf.

"How do I begin to put together the pieces of my puzzle when the main part, you, are not around?

In her letter, Gumede-Ngema spoke about how during their 17 years of marriage, the ‘Sarafina!’ star become more than just a husband. “You truly did become my best friend, my mentor, and a centre that held everything together for me. “You were a legend to many, but to me, you will always remain my husband. Thank you for loving me.” The late director’s ex-wife Leteti Khumalo also delivered a glowing tribute moments before the funeral.

Speaking to eNCA, Khumalo said, “He introduced me and put me on the global map. Legendary actress Leleti Khumalo (ex- wife) and lead actress of Sarafina fame joins the performers from ‘Sarafina!’ and many of Dr Mbongeni Ngema's productions as they sang '’reedom is coming tomorrow’ at the funeral. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers

“I am known throughout the world because he took me from Kwa-Mashu and put me in this industry.” Even in death, Ngema’s legacy has sparked a huge debate among South Africans about rumours that had always surrounded him. Just days before his funeral, his family was forced to deny a woman’s claims that she married Ngema under customary law.