Media mogul Shona Ferguson has died

Award-winning media mogul and Connie Ferguson’s husband, Shona Ferguson has died. The star died on Friday, July 30, at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news to IOL Entertainment on Friday. According to Mwanza, Shona died around noon. "Yes, it is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of Shona.

“We are devastated and are trying to process this. It is a very difficult time for Connie and the rest of the family", he said. Mwanza said that Shona died of Covid-19 related complications and said more information would be communicated in due course. The eminent producer is no stranger to the South African film and television industry.

Him and his wife, Connie co-own production company, Ferguson Films which is responsible for giving fans a variety of award winning shows like “Rockville”, “The Queen”, “The Throne”, “The Herd” and Netflix’s “Kings of Joburg”which was one of the Top 10 watched offerings in South Africa. Speaking about “Kings of Joburg” during an interview with IOL Entertainment in February Ferguson said most of their series were female centric and that he wanted to make something male centric. “Since the beginning of Ferguson Films, most of our shows have been predominately female-centric.

Even a show like ”Rockville“, which had a lot of male cast. We starting thinking in the next year or two, we must make something that’s pretty much a male-dominated kind of show. That was how the initial idea started. Fast forward a couple of years later, immediate I knew that show was going to be called ‘Kings of Joburg’, there was no question,” he said. In “Kings of Joburg” Ferguson strayed a little further from the storylines they are known for.

He delves into the supernatural world and introduces a superhero element with his dark lead character, Simon. “It goes back to our childhood. “My dad used to tell us very scary stories. So it is going back to how he used to tell these stories of the demons and how certain influential people had supernatural powers.