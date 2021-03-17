Menzi Ngubane's dad dies, 3 days after his son

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane and his father, affectionately known as uBaba Ngubane, have died just days apart. uBaba Ngubane was 91 years old. It has been reported that Menzi’s dad passed away on Tuesday, three days after Menzi’s passing on Saturday, March 13. In a picture message shared on the late actor’s Instagram page, details of his funeral had been made available. It also revealed that the family is mourning the death of their father. Menzi, who suffered a stroke at his home, will be laid to rest in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

The funeral proceedings will be live streamed and the link will be shared before the funeral.

The legendary actor’s father’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The family said that they would issue a statement in due course.

Since the news broke, the double blow has shocked Twitter users. They have been sending tributes, condolences and sympathies to the Ngubane family.

This is a developing story.