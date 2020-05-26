Menzi Ngubane's family hits back at 'exaggerated' reports of him being sick

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The family of award-winning veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has criticized “inaccurate and unverified news” that claimed the former "Isibaya" actor is critically ill, leading to widespread panic among fans. #PrayForMenziNgubane has been at the top of the trends list on Twitter after Ilanga newspaper reported that he had been hospitalised and was in a critical condition in high care. However, Ngubane's wife and family issued a statement to set the record straight. “I would like to confirm that my husband is receiving family support and recuperating after doctors were concerned about his health,” said Sikie Ngubane. The actor's family said they were concerned that news about his condition was greatly exaggerated and appealed to South Africans to refrain from spreading the news.

“The family is also aware that due to the spread of this inaccurate and unverified news, his fans have even gone as far as sending their messages of his speedy recovery on social media, spawning an unwarranted social media panic.

"We understand their concerns and support for Menzi, but as the family, we appeal to South Africans to refrain from spreading news that have not been verified and confirmed by the family.

“To this end, we wish to continue as the family to offer him the support he needs following his recent visit to the doctors. It is this visit that has been grossly exaggerated by newspapers and social media users,” read the statement.

Ngubane's family went on to thank his supporters for their well-wishes and asked them to respect their privacy during this time.

“We are aware that South Africans are concerned about his health and would like to thank them for their prayers, and appeal to them to respect hospital/doctor/patient confidentiality. Menzi wishes to take this opportunity to fully recover and get back to work as soon as possible.”

While starring on SABC 1's "Generations", Ngubane suffered kidney failure and subsequently underwent a transplant in 2014.

At the time his then-boss, Mfundi Vundla paid for his medical bills.

Ngubane has recently been announced as a cast member on Mzansi Magic's "The Queen".