Mercy Pakela details her near-rape experience

As South Africa embarks on its 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, veteran pop singer Mercy Pakela broke her silence on her near gang-rape experience. This week, the “Ayashisa Amateki” hitmaker, took to social media to unveil the details of how she nearly got raped but, thankfully, through a tip-off from a good Samaritan, she was able to escape before the incident could occur. In a Facebook post, the music legend explained how a fellow female musician orchestrated a plan to have her gang-raped at an event, nearly three decades prior. The muso also took an opportunity to thank former a journalist and writer, Sandile Memela, for saving her life. She wrote: “Sandile Memela, the day you save my life, when one of my fellow musicians, was sending boys to attack.

“It was at a party if I’m not mistaken, it was at Colored Pasmo at a farm.

She continued: “You called me on the side and told me to leave the place immediately, someone was planning a gang rape on me. You even took me to my car and acted as if you were interviewing me. I thank you while you are still alive.”

In response to Pakela’s post, Memela’s responded in a heartfelt poetic message on his time, he wrote: “If I can stop one man from breaking yet another woman's heart, tearing her lower lips, semen and blood on her thighs, searing her soul for life.

“If I can have one mother feeling relieved that her daughter is home and safe; One sister safe and protected by my word and deed; And a daughter or sister walking or driving in the dark without fear of violence, then I will not have done enough until ALL men do the same.”

Memela added: “I am deeply humbled. You have reminded and thanked me for my intervention in this near-brutal accident over the years.

"I have vivid memories of the incident. at a throbbing party at Coloured Pasmor's farm. What a night. Stay safe and be blessed my sister. You are a star. Keep shining.”

In her recent interview with Daily Sun, Pakela did not want to reveal the name of the fellow musician who had the planned her demise, however, she mentioned that the musician has passed now.

“The worse part is a female I trusted was behind the plan. I knew we were competing hard in the industry but I never thought she’d actually plan for me to be raped,” Pakela said.

She added that her intentions to break her silence was to thank Memela and not to bash the perpetrator.

"The intention of my post was to thank Sandile for saving my life. I wanted him to know that I acknowledge and appreciate what he did.

“For that reason, I cannot disclose the name f the perpetrator.

“All I can say is that she was just as popular and she passed on,” she told the publication.

IOL Entertainment's attempt to reach Pakela for comment was unsuccessful.