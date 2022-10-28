Messages of support pour in for Mark Pilgrim as his health battle continues

Messages of support and well wishes flow in for local media personality and HOT 102.7 radio presenter Mark Pilgrim who chose to share his cancer journey with followers. Pilgrim vowed to share his experiences with cancer and other major health challenges on social media as he believes it could save someone’s life.

Sadly, when his cancer returned after 33 years, Pilgrim was dealt some heavy blows while he battles the dreaded illness, but he remains positive with each new post he adds to his social media. Recently, the radio host posted an image of himself in a hospital bed, ahead of an operation. He wrote: “Surgery later this afternoon to sort out collapsed lung… and my “ICU home” for the next week or so. To the staff and nurses at Millpark Hospital… you are my angels. 🙏🏻✨ #dontstopbelieving”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Industry friends and followers flooded his comment section with positive messages and encouragements to get him through the tough battle. Bianca_le_grange wrote: “And you still remain positive you are such an inspiration I’m so sorry for all you going through #prayingforhealing 🙏🏽❤️.” Van_lexi wrote: “ All the best Mark. Prayers up. 👍🏾❤️.”

Adi.davis wrote: “Mark… you have so many fans & are so loved… we are thinking & praying for you for a full & speedy recovery.. With love from Melbourne xx.” Tanyadsf wrote: “All the best. May God guide the surgeons hands during your surgery. Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏.” Heidipfeiferbushbaby wrote: “Best wishes. Will definitely keep you in my prayers. You're a legend... we're waiting for you to do legend stuff. You're gonna beat this!”

