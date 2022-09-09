Meta’s ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign celebrates emerging talents from sub-Saharan Africa

This week Meta (the technology giant which was formerly named Facebook) announced that it will be hosting exclusive events across the sub-Saharan African region to celebrate the ‘Creators of Tomorrow’. This new campaign will see Meta sharing the latest news, tips as well as tools and resources across Meta technologies.

Story continues below Advertisement

‘Creators of Tomorrow’ also seeks to celebrate emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online by spotlighting creators in the region. Commenting on the campaign, Moon Baz, Meta’s creator partnerships lead, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said, “With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality). “We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse.”

The company says African creators have creatively used Facebook and Instagram, which are Meta technologies and apps, to express themselves and tell the African story to Africans and people from across the world. Using fashion, comedy, food, travel and political commentary, over the years creators from sub-Saharan Africa have increased the recognition of the cultural contribution of the continent, improving the world’s perception of it. In South Africa, over 50 creators will attend a Creator Day that will include tailored workshops and training to help them thrive in this evolving digital and creator economy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 10 identified Creators of Tomorrow from Africa include award-winning South African multimedia entrepreneur Pamela Mtanga. Mtanga is also a fashion and beauty content creator whose brand is rooted in empowerment. You can view the full list of creators on Meta’s dedicated micro site.