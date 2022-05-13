Mihlali Ndamase and Thuli P drop subtle responses to Edwin Sodi rumours

After having their names thrown around some messy Twitter threads, actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo and influencer Mihlali Ndamase appear to have subtly responded. Controversial Twitter account Musa Khawula has had the gossip streets in a frenzy, thanks to his latest tea drop surrounding corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi.

The ladies were dragged into the mess, when their names appeared on an alleged hit list of women Sodi has been linked with. Both Ndamase and Thuli P have not directly addressed the latest speculation regarding them, but they have been posting memes and tweets that tweeps can't help but direct towards Musa’s tweets. Ndamase, who is no stranger to Musa mentioning her name, posted a Gif of Kim Kardashian yawning, showing just how uninterested she is.

pic.twitter.com/d9sfMEL3ax — @malakytsa 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) May 10, 2022 Thuli P on the other hand laughed in disbelief and even posted a bible quotation about the Lord fighting your battles while you keep peace. Hayini! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) May 10, 2022 “The Lord will fight for you and you shall hold your peace.” ❤️ — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) May 8, 2022 Both ladies seem to be taking the high road when it comes to the gossip sleuth that is Musa. One person who is not keeping quiet while their name is dragged through the Twitter streets is Minnie Dlamini. Musa has had plenty to say about Dlamini’s divorce from Quinton Jones and an alleged affair with Limpopo businessman Sodi.

