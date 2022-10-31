Mihlali Ndamase apologises for blasting brands for non-payment

There is nothing worse than hard work without compensation. Influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase was at the short end of the stick when she was allegedly not paid for work she had done for big companies such as Vodacom and Malfy Gin, among others.

She took to her social media to call out these brands but quickly did a 360 and apologised for naming and shaming these companies in the eyes of her 2 million Instagram followers. Mihlali on IG calling out all the brands that owe her money, love to see it. 😂🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/PCiH7QcSiF — Lesego 🐼 (@MissLesegoS) October 29, 2022 She first wrote to Saint Lounge and said, “I hosted Saint Lounge in August. I still haven’t received payment. Kindly advise when can expect my money my angels?” Then moved to Vodacom and wrote: “As much as I love you, I didn’t leave my house and shoot content for free, when are you paying me sana?”

To @Malfyginsa she wrote: “Hayikw sana months of not paying me as a brand ambassador… can we talk?” She also demanded that the companies send her proof of payments. The content creator then quickly released a video saying to her fans that they shouldn’t have had to see that side of her.

