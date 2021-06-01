Mihlali Ndamase makes Forbes Africa '30 under 30' list

South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has been included among some of the continent’s revolutionary thinkers in the Forbes Africa “30 under 30” list.

Announced on June 1 and in its seventh year, the 2021 list features what are touted as ground-breaking young entrepreneurs and thinkers.

They are all influential creatives, imaginative business owners, innovative techies, and gifted sports stars, who are leading the charge in building brands, creating jobs and transforming the continent.

Mihlali took to social media to share the news.

She wrote on Instagram: “An African child’s story worth telling. This is evidence of God’s faithfulness in my life. Thank you @forbesafrica what an honour, I am so humbled to be recognised by such a prestigious platform. To my loves, my supporters ... we did it, we are officially part of the FORBES family! 🥂🥺🤝“. #ForbesAfrica #forbes30under30”.

In an online YouTube video created by Forbes Africa, Mihlali said: “I have a strong sense of gratitude.

“I’ve been doing this for a couple of years now, not that long. Also to be 24 and be recognised by a platform like Forbes is a major, major deal.”

Mihlali joins the likes of Reinhard Mahalie a creative from Namibia; Shakemore Timburwa, a techie from Zimbabwe; Antonio Depina, a sports star from Cape Verde; and Cleo Johnson, a businessperson from South Africa.

Managing editor for Forbes Africa, Renuka Methil, said: “I think it’s pretty interesting for this young generation.

“In many ways this is a pioneering generation that has had to face Covid, a pandemic of this dimension.

“We’re looking at a list of young people whose have been change makers, who want to make a difference no matter what setbacks come their way,” she said.

Fans and friends such as Lasizwe Dambuza congratulated Mihlali on another feature in her cap.

