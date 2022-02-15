Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at pregnancy rumours
Local social media star Mihlali Ndamase was ready to feed into pregnancy rumours in a Valentine’s Day video.
Pregnancy and motherhood seem to be in the air with many celebrities, both local and international, making baby announcements, including Rihanna, Blue Mbombo, Naomi Campbell, Tamia Louw-Mpisane and Ayanda Thabethe.
Mihlali had everyone on edge when she posted her Valentine’s Day Reel on Instagram, with many of her fans expecting a big announcement at the end.
It turned out that she was just serving some sickening red looks for the month of love, to the relief of many fans who thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy.
After the response from social media, Mihlali poked fun at all the speculation happening in her mentions and said: “I should've rubbed my belly in that reel for that ✨shock✨”
Tweeps were laughing with her and said that the Twitter timeline would be in a shambles the day she makes a pregnancy announcement.
