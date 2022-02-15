Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at pregnancy rumours

Local social media star Mihlali Ndamase was ready to feed into pregnancy rumours in a Valentine’s Day video. Pregnancy and motherhood seem to be in the air with many celebrities, both local and international, making baby announcements, including Rihanna, Blue Mbombo, Naomi Campbell, Tamia Louw-Mpisane and Ayanda Thabethe.

Mihlali had everyone on edge when she posted her Valentine’s Day Reel on Instagram, with many of her fans expecting a big announcement at the end. It turned out that she was just serving some sickening red looks for the month of love, to the relief of many fans who thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Blue’s announcement on Valentine’s Day had Mzansi excited for the local media personality. In the breathtaking video, Blue is seen wearing a white flowing dress, with her hair tied in a perfect bun, while cruising around in a classic Mercedes cabriolet. In another scene, Blue is seen running to a baby stroller covered with white roses before revealing her growing baby bump, with Teeks’ hit track ’Oh I prayed for you’ playing in the background.