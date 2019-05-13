Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram

YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, has accused local aviation company FlySafair of being racist. Taking to her Instagram the socialite posted images of the company’s staff members and details the alleged incident that took place over the weekend.

"My friends and I were called animals by these people on @flysafairza because we were being “loud” on the flight. I didn’t know it was against the law to speak on a flight, I mean if you have an issue with hearing black people’s voices buy a private jet. I can’t believe we have to deal with such treatment in 2019 for being black, I’m so disappointed. Please hire EDUCATED, TRAINED staff. I can’t spend my money on a flight only to be treated like someone who’s not supposed to be on the airline, because of the colour of my skin (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

She continued to explain that the police were called on them to escort the rowdy bunch but according to the YouTuber the police saw "absolutely NOTHING wrong" with their behavior.

"They called policemen to escort us off the flight, because we questioned what the issue was with our behavior and funny enough the police men saw absolutely NOTHING wrong with our behavior.

"I tried to handle this matter with as much grace and maturity as possible but I’m outraged by how much disrespect we got from the staff of FLYSAFAIR @flysafairza.

The flight attendant known only as Kristy at the moment, also took to social media to give her side of the story. She alleged that Mihlali and her friends were drunk, assaulted her by throwing a bottle at her and calling her a bit**.

Twitter seem to be divided on the Mihlali versus FlySafair debacle, see some of the reactions below:

Since when is calling somebody an animal became racism? Mihlali probably tossed that glass to that flight attendant like an animal, hence she was called an Animal so kahleni nje ngobu racist. #FlySafair pic.twitter.com/ckFdSAnImp — KINGFRESHÉ (@NelloFreshe) May 13, 2019

I'm not canceling #FlySAFair tired of these girls screaming racism whenever things don't go their way. Racism is not a laughing matter. — Tumelo Mapaa 🖤💚💛 (@DjNewSouthAfric) May 12, 2019

Kirsten is no saint guys. I know her personally and I know how she reacts towards black people. Akabathandi gcithi. Her statement is “I’m not allowed to call people animals at my work” instead of “I’d never call anybody an animal, period” that’s a 🚩 in itself. #Mihlali — @KimmyKeluti (@kimmykeluti) May 13, 2019



