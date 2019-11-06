Mihlali's final blow to American Twitter after diaspora twar over Doja Cat









Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram Local YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase dealt the final blow against American Twitter following a diaspora twar on Wednesday. The diaspora wars between SA Twitter and Black American Twitter have been an ongoing online battle with insults being thrown both ways. First is was American tweeps making jokes about African users all tweeting from one computer; and then there was wig-gate where they dragged South African women for their wigs. This time around the battle started after @d_ weexy said the Doja Cat's real name, Amala Zandile Dlamini, summons spirits.

Say Doja Cat's real name out loud and you'd summon spirits.

Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini — Jerome Morrow (@d_weezy) November 4, 2019

Twitter user @uLelato then sparked the new twar when she posted "Black Americans are making fun of Doja Cat’s real name (Zandile Dlamini) like they don’t name their babies Laquisha. I-"

Black Americans are making fun of Doja Cat’s real name (Zandile Dlamini) like they don’t name their babies Laquisha. I- — Lerato N. (@uLelato) November 4, 2019

Followed by: "Bruh at least our names mean something. What the hell is Lakeisha & Demetrius?"

Bruh at least our names mean something. What the hell is Lakeisha & Demetrius? — Lerato N. (@uLelato) November 4, 2019

Black American Twitter went in attack mode and @Beymonce posted a picture of a shake-and-go wig with the caption "“At least our names mean something”".

South African Twitter didn't take kindly to the attack and started dragging @Beymonce and Black American Twitter as a whole.

South African black Twitter I'm proud of you guys, you really showed American Twitter aka Slave trade Twitter flames today. pic.twitter.com/YpHP5jXhh2 — Fanny (@fanny_miz) November 5, 2019

Black American Twitter is quick to diss African names but they were lazy to jump off slave ships. . . — American Twitta Killer (@KindaKoolKiro) November 5, 2019

American Twitter shaming our beautiful and meaningful African names, whuu shem and when Trump and Police nyisa them they suddenly belong to Wakanda? FYI, that is T'chaka's nation!!! — Katli (@Katli23751905) November 6, 2019

Can we all attack American Twitter together as a World Cup winning country, something they clearly know nothing about, because if we let it slide they’ll think siyaba saba. — Siyamthanda Van Heerden🇿🇦 (@SirOlwayson) November 5, 2019

American Twitter hate to see that we've matched them in ignorance — American Twitta Killer (@KindaKoolKiro) November 6, 2019

yall wanna speak about names. pic.twitter.com/ScZnVkEZZg — 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@innernett) November 5, 2019

Ndamase dealt the final blow when she quote tweeted @Beymonce with a picture of her wearing a full lace wig with the caption "Come again?"

And it seems that Tweeps agreed that she ended this round of the diaspora wars.

She HASNT even showed them THE BODY yet 🔥🔥😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/O41RPfak2G — Princess M (@pri_mazz) November 5, 2019