Local YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase dealt the final blow against American Twitter following a diaspora twar on Wednesday.
The diaspora wars between SA Twitter and Black American Twitter have been an ongoing online battle with insults being thrown both ways.
First is was American tweeps making jokes about African users all tweeting from one computer; and then there was wig-gate where they dragged South African women for their wigs.
This time around the battle started after @d_ weexy said the Doja Cat's real name, Amala Zandile Dlamini, summons spirits.