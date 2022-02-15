Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones file for divorce

Local media personality Minnie Dlamini and television producer Quinton Jones have announced that they’re getting divorced in a joint statement shared on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the “Becoming Mrs Jones” star shared a statement detailing the reasons behind the couple calling an end to their marriage.

“In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other. “Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will.” Minnie goes on to explain that after “months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor” they had taken the decision to file for divorce.

However, the statement goes on to say that while it’s an end to their romantic relationship they are still friends, business partners and co-parents to their son. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) The couple got married in 2017 at a lavish white wedding in Somerset West in the Western Cape, and documented their nuptials with the three-part “Becoming Mrs Jones” docu-series on Showmax the same year. Minnie and Quinton celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last year with the “Homeground” presenter sharing a special message to her husband.