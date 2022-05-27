Minnie Dlamini celebrated 12 years on ‘HomeGround’, but her legs stole the show

TV presenter and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini has left Mzansi breathless after she posted a video which included snippets of herself in a cute mini floral print dress that highlighted her sexy long legs. The post was in celebration of her 12th year presenting on live TV. However, it was her legs that got all the attention from Mzansi.

Industry peers and Dlamini’s fans took to her comments to let her know how beautiful her legs are and politely ask if they could petition for her to receive an award for “The Legs of Mzansi”. On the post, along with the video, Dlamini wrote: “Live TV every week for 12 years? Not bad baby girl 💎 #TVPresenter #Homeground.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) South Africa model, television personality, Zizo Tshwete said: “I get the whole SA’s Diamond and all my friend but where do we petition to include the legs of Mzansi because ke 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 damn @minniedlamini.”

TV and radio personality, Tracey Lange said: “Where do I order a pair of legs like that? 😍” A fan, Gaisang Keaikitse, said: “Gracing us with your talent and legs for 12years?? How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve been in our necks? @minniedlamini 😍.” In a separate post, Dlamini also took the time to send an appreciation message to her “HomeGround” co-presenter, Lungile Radu, whom she has been working side-by-side with for the past four years.

The detailed caption read: “I’ve been working with this multi-talented powerhouse for about 4 years. I always joke and say he’s my TV Husband. 🤣 But in all honesty, he’s my big brother who has taught me so much about this business, and has no issue to let me shine.” Adding that the moment she told him about the film (“No Love Lost“) she is producing, he was immediately on board. “The moment I told him I’m producing my first film he told me immediately that he’s in, no questions asked (No love Lost on @showmaxonline shameless plug I know 🤣) Working with you is such fun, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s not your birthday or any special day. I just wanted to show my love and appreciation for my bro @lungileradu ❤️ The presenting duo that produces TV & film 💎.”

