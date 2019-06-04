Local personality Minnie Dlamini grabbed a snap with British singing sensation Jessie J at the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, Spain on Saturday.
No stranger to being a world traveller, the former Live Amp presenter jetted of the UEFA Champions League finale which saw Liverpool coming on top over the weekend.
Dlamini posted her experience, courtesy to Heineken, and while she was watching the epic match she bumped into "Bang Bang" singer Jessie J.
This was honestly a dream💚 Thank you @heineken_sa for taking me to my first UCL Final it was an #Unmissable experience 🎥💎 Now with all that excitement and great energy time to come home and show what I’ve been silently working on. 🎉🇿🇦
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dlamini shared the snap of her and Jessie J captioning the post: "Oh did I forget to mention that I met THE @jessiej yesterday. Her voice has too much soul. I swear she was black in her past life! We chatted about SA, she said she’s been a few times. Guys she was so cool and down to earth it was crazy, she even found the perfect light for our pic(sic). "
Oh did I forget to mention that I met THE @jessiej yesterday 🤩 Her voice has too much soul 😍 I swear she was black in her past life! We chatted about SA, she said she’s been a few times 🥰 Guys she was so cool and down to earth it was crazy, she even found the perfect light for our pic 😊 @heineken_sa #unmissable 💚
