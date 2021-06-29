Minnie Dlamini-Jones asks fans to keep her family in prayer

Media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones has called upon her friends, fans and followers to prayer for her and her family. In a rather serious Insta story posted by Dlamini-Jones she wrote: “My Family and I are currently out of commission...COVID is real and this wave is HECTIC!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!”.

The “Homeground” presenter did not specifically admit to having the virus, however judging from the post, it might be the case. Picture: Minnie Dlamini-Jones Instagram Stories South Africa’s Covid-19 third wave has been gaining momentum over the past few weeks. The country has been put on alert level 4 with adjusted regulations due to the worrying increase in the numbers of Covid-19 infections. About a week ago Dlamini-Jones shared on Twitter that she knows too many people who have died from the virus and asked tweeps to look after themselves.

The tweet read: "Please look after yourselves, in the passed two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much“. Please look after yourselves, in the passed two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much 💔 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) June 17, 2021 Fans thanked Dlamini-Jones for the message and shared their stories of loved ones passing away, too. “I lost 3 family members in a period of 2 weeks due to Covid. Other members are still on quarantine. Funerals are truly super spreader,” said @JacquieTK