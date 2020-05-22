Minnie Dlamini-Jones pens letter to her late brother on his birthday

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has penned an emotional letter to her late brother, Khosini Dlamini. Khosini suffered from a brain aneurysm last year which led to his death after some time in hospital. The Dlamini family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato confirmed Khosini's death to IOL Entertainment at the time. "It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Khosini passed away yesterday afternoon, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm which placed him on life support for 23 days. "He passed peacefully at hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. In this time of grief we ask for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him.

"Khosini is survived by his parents Queen and Jabulani Dlamini, and siblings Maphe and Minenhle," said Ngwato.

On what would have been his 29th birthday, Minnie said that Khosini, who was a pilot, was "flying in the Kingdom of Heaven".

"Happy Birthday My King...We all know you were born to fly Captain K we just didn't know it was in the Kingdom of Heaven. We miss you more than anyone can imagine and everyday I wish it was me instead of you. As broken as we all are today we will celebrate you through our tears. Happy Birthday Sibalukhulu I love you so much my boy", the star wrote.

Stars like Gail Mabalane, Tshepi Vundla, Zola Nombona, Zuraida Jardine and Mampho Brescia all commented on the post with messages of support for Minnie.

"Beautiful. Sending you love and hugs Mousey", commented Gail.