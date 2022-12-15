Minnie Dlamini, Motsi Mabuse, Zola Hashatsi and more react to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s passing: ‘Suicide is real’

The world is still reeling in shock following the devastating news of American dancer and television producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ sudden death.
The former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and the “So You Think You Can Dance” star reportedly died by suicide at age 40.
On Wednesday, Allison Holker Boss confirmed the news of her husband’s passing in statement shared with “PEOPLE”.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” said Holker Boss.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.
“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory,” added Holker Boss.
Tributes have continued to pour in on social media from all corners of the world as fans, colleagues and friends pay their respect to Boss.
South African stars including Minnie Dlamini, Zola Hashatsi, Mona Monyane and Motsi Mabuse joined thousands of celebrities who shared their messages of condolences to the Boss family.
“Suicide is real!!! I grew up watching #SYTYCD with my brother, this passing broke my heart,” wrote media personality Minnie Dlamini on her Insta stories.
“Too many people are fighting the urge every single day! Don't underestimate the power of the words we say or type! They can literally be the words that save or take a life,” added Dlamini.
South African-German dancer and “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Motshegetsi "Motsi" Mabuse shared on her Instagram: “The dance community has lost one good one 😢🥲R.I.P. I am so sorry @allisonholker god bless you and the kids. Thank you for the countless hours of joy you shared ❤️❤️❤️#rip”.
Echoing her sister Motsi’s sentiments, fellow dancer and “Strictly Come Dancing” winner Otlile “Oti” Mabuse said Boss passing is a huge loss to the dance fraternity.
“You really never know what someone is really going through. RIP ‘tWitch’ - you were a real inspiration, dancer, choreographer, teacher, presenter and executive producer!”
The South African-UK-based dancer also sent her love to Boss’ family. “@allisonholker, sending you all the love and comfort”
Expressing her sadness at Boss’ passing, actress Mona Monyane shared the image of Boss dancing, along with a heartbreak emoji and she wrote: “Stephen "Twitch" Boss #RIP”
South African actor and television producer Zola Hashatsi said: “You know behind all the smiles, laughs, humour, jokes and dance routines we carry a lot and I mean a lot, next time you greet someone and ask, "How, are you" and they say, "I'm fine" look them in the eye and ask again, "HOW ARE YOU?" #RIPDJtWitch.”
According to Bang Showbiz, the cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed on Wednesday after widespread reports the DJ, 40, had taken his life, there were “no signs of foul play” and the case has been closed.