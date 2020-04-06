Miss Universe Zozibini heartbroken by uptake in GBV reports during Covid-19 outbreak

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was left heartbroken after hearing about the uptake of gender-based violence reports following the start of the 21-day lockdown.

Prior to the lockdown commencing, many South Africans shared their fears regarding how gender-based violence victims would be affected since they are stuck indoors with their abusers.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced during press conference in Pretoria that SAPS had received 87 000 calls with regards to gender-based violence since the start of the lockdown.

Tunzi also shared her thoughts regarding the 87 000 calls being reported to SAPS.

Taking to her Twitter page, the reigning Miss Universe said, "more that 87 000 reports of GBV in South Africa in just one week of lockdown. Isizwe sisebungciphekweni. We are in the middle of a war with this horrible virus that's threatening mankind kodwa we still have to stop & plead with you to act right! Why are you doing this maan?" with a broken heart emoji.