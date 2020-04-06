Miss Universe Zozibini heartbroken by uptake in GBV reports during Covid-19 outbreak
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was left heartbroken after hearing about the uptake of gender-based violence reports following the start of the 21-day lockdown.
Prior to the lockdown commencing, many South Africans shared their fears regarding how gender-based violence victims would be affected since they are stuck indoors with their abusers.
Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced during press conference in Pretoria that SAPS had received 87 000 calls with regards to gender-based violence since the start of the lockdown.
Tunzi also shared her thoughts regarding the 87 000 calls being reported to SAPS.
Taking to her Twitter page, the reigning Miss Universe said, "more that 87 000 reports of GBV in South Africa in just one week of lockdown. Isizwe sisebungciphekweni. We are in the middle of a war with this horrible virus that's threatening mankind kodwa we still have to stop & plead with you to act right! Why are you doing this maan?" with a broken heart emoji.
Her fans also shared their thoughts regarding the numbers revealed by Cele.
Seems like men are taking out their frustrations to their partners since utshwala bungekho, I'm just as disappointed @zozitunzi— Nomaseko Peterson (@sekos_09241) April 4, 2020
Lockdown make ppl confront their inner demons, sad part is that now other ppl must suffer because of someone dysfunctionality and internal conflict... Some man are Sick and it seems no one what to address the issue to its core...— Xolani Masango (@XolaniGates) April 4, 2020
It's too much 😢😢💔💔how do we help them, because we are locked down 😥😥— #mahlatse (@Mahlatselov) April 4, 2020
To think politicians kept saying it is alcohol that causes GBV but look alcohol is unavailable but we are still dealing with the same issue.— ndayeka (@_magamedze) April 4, 2020
It can't be 87000 reports in 7 days.— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) April 4, 2020