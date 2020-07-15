Mlamli Mangcala is back home after battling Covid-19

Actor Mlamli Mangcala is back home and celebrating his victory over the coronavirus. Mangcala who is known for his role as Captain Sthembiso Radebe on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela "The Queen" has recovered from Covid after spending several weeks in the hospital, including four days in ICU. Although he previously revealed that he lost over 20kg, it seems Mangcala is well on his way to full recovery. Taking to Facebook on Saturday, he shared snaps of himself surrounded by family members, with a caption,” Home sweet home, no place like home.”

Mangcala was diagnosed with the coronavirus in June and a few weeks later he posted a video of himself in a hospital bed, fighting for his life.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the actor was seen with the oxygen mask and a towel wrapped around his head. The actor, who was clearly battling to breath, was heard saying that he just finished doing his breathing exercises but he was feeling cold.

He also explained that changing his sleeping positions helps him sleep and breath better.

“The fight goes on,” said Mangcala at the time.

Mangcala has since been vocal on social media, urging peeps to take the virus seriously and also to take all the health precautions to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He also expressed his gratitude to a good friend, Sibusiso Mahlangeni, who supported him during the challenging times battling the virus.

Taking to social media, the star penned a heart-warming tribute to Mahlangeni, he said: “My appreciation goes to Sibusiso Mahlangeni who selflessly took time out and supported me during my Covid-19 fight.

"I had a video call with Namhla Matandabuzo while I was still in hospital and immediately after that Sbu sent me a WhatsApp message “Bra uziva njani ngoku?” (how feeling doing). I shared my experience with him and my challenge of getting wet and had to change my clothes every 2 hours. The following day I received a plastic full of tracksuits, vests, toiletries and fruit. He will send me one message everyday “bra uziva njani ngoku”? (How are you feeling).

He continued: “ All he was worried about was my health and also any difference from the previous day.”

